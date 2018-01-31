Clinton’s Campaign Scandal Dooms Chance of Another President Run, Says Lawless
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Lawless also spoke to party politics, including the RNC saying they won't return donations from beleaguered former RNC finance chair Steve Wynn -- and how the revelation that Hillary Clinton looks to have kept on a campaign staffer accused of sexual harassment all but assure that Clinton will not run for President again.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- LIVE: “Singing The Dream” Open-Sing Community Event Honors MLK
- Tuesday on LIVE: AirbnbWATCH on Super Bowl Prices, Prof. Lawless & Actor Capron
- LIVE: DESIGNxRI’s Carnevale on 2018 Providence Design Catalyst Program Awards
- LIVE: Actor Robert Capron Talks About New Film, “The Polka King”
- LIVE: EcoRI’s Faulkner on Offshore Drilling, Trump’s Solar Tariff & an Invenergy Update
- LIVE: Aura’s Chocolate Bar Opens Retail Space In Providence
- LIVE: Director of John Carter Brown Library Safier on the Digital Future
- LIVE: Knead Doughnuts Celebrates One Year, Expands Products & Services
- Friday on LIVE: Hobson of the ILLUSIONISTS, James-Gómez of RI for Community & Justice
- Monday on LIVE: John Carter Brown Library’s Safier & Business Monday
- LIVE: 10 Ways “Go Green” in 2018 With Sabato of Save The Bay
- Thursday on LIVE: Comedian Titus, Commerce Secretary Pryor & Guide To Forever
- LIVE: AirbnbWATCH’s Windsor on Super Bowl Price Gauging by Hosts
- Monday on LIVE: USA Bobsledder Weinstock and Business Monday Kumar, DiBiase & Sasse
- LIVE: Blueflash Photography’s Kosiba Explains the Evolution of Wedding Photos & Videos
- LIVE: NASA’s Arcand On The Super Blue Blood Moon & Exoplanets
- LIVE: Women’s Fund of RI Is Fighting For Fair Pay and $15 Minimum Wage
- LIVE: USA Bobsledder & Brown Grad Weinstock Talks 2018 Olympic Journey
- LIVE: Good Food & Community Support Key To Tilly’s Cheesesteaks 1st Year Success
- LIVE: Comedian Collins New Book Hits One of Amazon’s Bestseller Lists
- LIVE: Grace Church’s Barker Announces The Pavilion is Now Taking Bookings
- LIVE: Comedian Titus on Standup, Amerigeddon Tour and “Special Unit” Movie
- Friday on LIVE: Gov. Raimondo, Speaker Mattiello, Receiver Del Sesto
- Tuesday on LIVE: Berndt of Kilgore and Professor Lawless