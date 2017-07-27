Chez Pascal’s Gennusso Announces Return of Tomato Dinner on LIVE’s The Taste
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Also, Chef Matt has said he has developed the chezpron, an apron for the comfort and practicality of chefs working in the restaurant or for those cooking at home.
Related Articles
- Hemenway’s Chef Peterson Announces New Dinner & Dessert Menu on LIVE’s The Taste
- Sommelier Wybraniec Dicussess Why Coast Guard House is Must-Experience on LIVE’s The Taste
- Lobster Pot Chef Lee Introduces Lobster Pizza on LIVE’s The Taste
- DeWolf Tavern’s Viswanath Discusses Bringing Diversity to Menu on LIVE’s The Taste
- Matunuck Oyster Bar’s Raso Announces Purchase of New Marina on LIVE’s The Taste
- Zooma’s Bisceglia Highlights the Federal Hill Summer Fest on LIVE’s The Taste
- Malted Barley’s Goryl Talks Craft Beers on LIVE’s The Taste
- Gasbarros’ President Highlights 3 Great Father’s Day Gifts on LIVE’s The Taste
- The Taste: Twin Oaks’ Chef Mancini Announces New Menu Coming in July
- Chef Fiske Tells Why Harbor Lights is a True Dining Destination on LIVE’s The Taste
- Ocean Cliffs’ Chef Hand Announces Outdoor Dining Now Available on LIVE’s The Taste
- Fifth Element’s Cherevaty Announces Gluten Free Menu on LIVE’s The Taste
- Mariner Grille to Take Part in Calamari Festival, Lavalley Announces on LIVE’s The Taste
- Trio’s Chef Slater Announces Opening of New Bar Space on LIVE’s The Taste
- Chair 5 Chef Demora Announces Launch of New Menu on LIVE’s The Taste
- The Dorrance’s Lester Talks Food and the Art of Great Drinks on GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste
- The Vig’s Poissant Talks About the New Food Scene in Providence on GoLocal’s The Taste
- Fluke Wine Bar’s Callaghan Announces 10-Year Anniversary Celebration on LIVE’s The Taste
- White Horse Tavern’s Silvia Talks Seafood on LIVE’s The Taste
- No Restaurant Has a Better View Than This One in Providence - A Talk on The Taste
- Summer Drinks and Wines—What is New on GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste