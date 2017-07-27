Chez Pascal’s Gennusso Announces Return of Tomato Dinner on LIVE’s The Taste

Chef Matt Gennusso of Chez Pascal joins Rick Simone on GoLocal LIVE's The Taste and had two announcements about his restaurant -- the famous tomato dinner would be returning soon.

Also, Chef Matt has said he has developed the chezpron, an apron for the comfort and practicality of chefs working in the restaurant or for those cooking at home.

