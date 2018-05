Chef Tu David Phu Talks top Chef on GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste

Chef Tu David Phu, a contestant on the last season of Top Chef, joined GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste on Wednesday with host Rick Simone.

He is considered an emerging rock star in the culinary world.

Phu is a first generation Vietnamese-American and an alumnus of highly regarded kitchens (such as: Daniel, Acquerello and Chez Panisse).

His cooking reflected a wide range of cooking cultures - from the American culinary greats to classical European traditions. But his roots were quite different. His family hails from the Island of Phu Quoc, considered the birthplace of fish sauce in Asia.

He joined The Taste via Skype.



San Francisco Chronicle named him 2017 Rising Star Chef and most recently a featured contestant on Bravo's Top Chef Season 15.

