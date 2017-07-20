Baked Stuff Shrimp - Twin Oaks

100 Sabra Street, Cranston

Twin Oaks has all kinds of great food, but their baked stuff shrimp is some of the best that you will have. Five shrimp that are ready to be eaten as is or dump drawn butter all over them and dig in. Either way, Twin Oaks Baked Stuff Shrimp is some of the best you will have.

Twin Oaks opened in 1933 with only two small private dinning rooms that held only 16 people. Since then, Twin Oaks has grown to six dining rooms and seats 650 people.

Twin Oaks is open Tuesday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.