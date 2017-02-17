Chafee Calls Out Raimondo Administration for “Candy Store” Economic Development Strategy
Friday, February 17, 2017
Appearing on GoLocal LIVE with GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle, Chafee said the Raimondo’s transfer of taxpayers dollars to billion dollar companies such as General Electric and Johnson & Johnson was flawed.
“I have never liked corporate welfare. It's unfair to existing businesses…some out of state business comes in and you give them the candy store. I just don’t like it," said Chafee.
Chafee said the approach needs to be built on fundamentals. “I think a better way to build the economy is through investment and education and infrastructure. Then lower taxes -- under my approach, unemployment went from over 11 percent to under 6 percent. (And) we created more jobs than the candy store approach.”
Chafee said he was disappointed that millions of dollars “out the window to General Electric and J&J. I don’t like it.”
Eye to the Future
Chafee, when asked if he was interested in running for office again, said it was too early to speculate, but did not rule if out.
Chafee also spoke proudly of the success of attorney Max Wistow in recovering over $60 million in 38 Studios dollars. Chafee had developed the strategy and hired Wistow while he was Governor.
See the full interview with former Governor Chafee on GoLocal LIVE.
Related Articles
- Governor Raimondo On GoLocal LIVE and Talks UHIP, 38 Studios, and Free College Tuition
- LIVE: Dickinson, Former Asst AG & GoLocal’s Attorney Discusses Raimondo’s 38 Studios Announcement
- Penguins from Mystic Visit GoLocal LIVE
- LIVE: Trudy Coxe Talks Tourism and the Future of Preserving the Past
- Brad Read, Volvo Ocean Race Joins Molly O’Brien on GoLocal LIVE
- Mayor Avedisian Talks About His Political Future on GoLocal LIVE
- LIVE: Downtown Developer & Former Providence Mayor Paolino Talks Panhandling with Nagle
- Jim Nellis of RI Food Fights Talks Donuts and So Much More on LIVE
- Vinny Paz Talks MMA, His Father, and Boxing on GoLocal LIVE
- Fall River Mayor Correia Talks Tourism on GoLocal LIVE
- Anthony Maione Discussed the Impact of Ten Years of 211 on GoLocal LIVE
- Girls on the Run O’Hara Discusses Combating Bullying on LIVE
- LIVE: Rose Weaver Joins Molly O’Brien
- Reppucci Founder of Sons of Liberty Spirits Co. Goes LIVE with O’Brien