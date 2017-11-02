Castle Hill’s Rossi Announces Newport Restaurant Week Lunch & Dinner Menus on LIVE’s The Taste

Chef Lou Rossi of the world renowned Castle Hill Inn joined GoLocal LIVE's Rick Simone on The Taste.

Castle Hill Inn has received countless regional and national dining awards over the years.

Chef Rossi reviewed how they source ingredients not only from local farms, but they now utilize there own on-site greenhouses.

He announced that on January 18, 2018, they would be participating in a James Beard House Dinner in New York City.

And, Chef Rossi discussed that Castle Hill will be offering both lunch and dinner Restaurant Week Menus.



