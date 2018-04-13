Casimiro on Bill to Require Utility Companies to Provide Credits After Outages, on LIVE
Friday, April 13, 2018
“With the intense storms our state has suffered recently, the public has been rightfully angry about the widespread power and cable outages that plagued Rhode Island customers for an unacceptable time period before services were restored," said Casimiro.
"When factoring in the rising costs of both electric and cable services that Rhode Islanders are paying monthly, it is only fair that these customers are given relief, in the form of bill credits, for time periods in which they had no service available. If the electric and cable companies’ response times to outages are not satisfactory and people are left in the dark for far too long, relief on their monthly bills is an appropriate step to compensate the customers for the hardship that these outages have caused," she added.
