Caritas Smile Founder Devine Talks About The Gift of Vision Ball on LIVE

One special young Dominican Republic man’s tragic loss of sight has inspired The Gift of Vision Ball , a fundraising event to benefit the Joselito Hernandez Scholarship Fund on Wednesday, November 15.

The event is in partnership with Caritas Smile, a 100% volunteer-based organization who “serves woman & children with random acts of kindness” throughout the US and Latin America.

Caritas Smile Founder, Sixcia Devine, says that it’s important to feel “enlightened and empowered that we can make a difference” and that “the gift of laughter” is what helps the Dominican community persevere.

That gift will be represented at the event with live comedy, music with Jesus Andujar, and a performance of an original song by 11-year-old spokesperson and singer, Soraiya Marines.

For tickets and information on Caritas Smile and The Gift of Vision Ball go here.





Related Slideshow: 20 Things to Look Forward to This Fall in New England - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.