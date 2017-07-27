Caranci on New Book & Movie Rights for The Hanging and Redemption of John Gordon
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Caranci also spoke with GoLocal's Kate Nagle on securing the movie rights for his book, "The Hanging and Redemption of John Gordon: The True Story of Rhode Island's Last Execution."
Related Articles
- Wired: 1994 Through 1996, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 1997 Through 1998, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 1999 to 2000, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 2000 Through 2001, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 1980 to 1992, a Book by Paul F. Caranci
- Wired: 1976 to 1979, a Book by Paul F. Caranci
- Wired: Introduction, a Book by Paul F. Caranci
- GoLocal to Publish “Wired” a New Book by Paul Caranci on Political Corruption
- Wired: Part 1 & 2 1968 to 1975, a Book by Paul F. Caranci
- Wired: 2001 to 2002, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 2002 to 2008 Part 1, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 2011 Part 1, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 2011 Part 2, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 2011 Part 3, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 2011 Part 4, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 2010 Part 3, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 2010 Part 2, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 2002 to 2008 Part 2, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 2009 Part 1, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 2009 Part 2, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 2010 Part 1, A Book by Paul Caranci
- Wired: 2011 Part 5, a Book by Paul Caranci
- “Scoundrels” Introducing Paul Caranci and Thomas Black’s Book on RI Political Corruption
- Politico, Author, FBI Source Caranci on GoLocal LIVE