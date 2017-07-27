Caranci on New Book & Movie Rights for The Hanging and Redemption of John Gordon

Rhode Island author and historian Paul Caranci spoke about his newest book coming out in September, "The Promise of Fatima: One Hundred Years of History, Mystery, and Faith" on GoLocal LIVE.

Caranci also spoke with GoLocal's Kate Nagle on securing the movie rights for his book, "The Hanging and Redemption of John Gordon: The True Story of Rhode Island's Last Execution."



