Cannabis Dinner Supporters on Cuisine, Logistics, and More, on GoLocal LIVE

Chef Thomas Hunold and "Culinary Ninja" Leighton Knowles spoke to the particulars of food -- and legality -- of their planned "cannabis prohibition dinner" in Rhode Island.

As GoLocal reported on Monday, the soon-to-be-announced dinner purports to be the first of its kind in the state, due to the use of CBD oil -- and extraction of THC -- which event organizers claim makes the event in compliance with current laws.



Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.