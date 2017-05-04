Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Cannabis Dinner Supporters on Cuisine, Logistics, and More, on GoLocal LIVE

Thursday, May 04, 2017

GoLocal LIVE

 

Chef Thomas Hunold

Chef Thomas Hunold and "Culinary Ninja" Leighton Knowles spoke to the particulars of food -- and legality -- of their planned "cannabis prohibition dinner" in Rhode Island. 

As GoLocal reported on Monday, the soon-to-be-announced dinner purports to be the first of its kind in the state, due to the use of CBD oil -- and extraction of THC -- which event organizers claim makes the event in compliance with current laws. 
 

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!