Cannabis Dinner Supporters on Cuisine, Logistics, and More, on GoLocal LIVE
Thursday, May 04, 2017
As GoLocal reported on Monday, the soon-to-be-announced dinner purports to be the first of its kind in the state, due to the use of CBD oil -- and extraction of THC -- which event organizers claim makes the event in compliance with current laws.
Related Articles
- Regulate Rhode Island to Host First Cannabis Caucus
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Tony Jones: Let’s Utilize Cannabis to Help Pay for RI’s Roads
- First Cannabis-Infused Dinner Event Coming to Rhode Island
- Cannabis Dinner Supporters on Cuisine, Logistics, and More, on GoLocal LIVE
- Legalizing Marijuana is “Throwing Gasoline” on Addiction Fire, Says Former Congressman Kennedy
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Ford: No More Reefer Madness - Legalize Marijuana
- “We’re Confident We Have the Votes” to Legalize Marijuana in RI, Says Moffat
- Group of Health Organizations Urge Dem National Committee to Reject Marijuana Legalization
- RI ACLU, RIPAC Blast Department of Health’s Regulations on Medical Marijuana
- The 2017 Effort to Legalize Marijuana is Launched in RI
- LIVE: Newport’s Florez Talks Marijuana, Economy & More, in Race for Paiva Weed’s Senate Seat
- Marijuana Legalization in Rhode Island Gaining New Detractors, Supporters
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Battle Over Legalizing Marijuana
- The Battle Over Marijuana Heats Up at RI State House
- Former RI Director of Health Supports Marijuana Legalization, But Opposes Proposed Bill