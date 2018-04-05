Can the “Broken” U.S. Senate be Fixed? Brown University Visiting Scholar Arenberg on LIVE
Thursday, April 05, 2018
Arenberg, who spent more than thirty-four years on Capitol Hill in senior staff positions with Majority Leader Senator George Mitchell and Senators Carl Levin and Paul Tsongas and has significant experience in intelligence matters, Congressional history, procedure, rules and protocol, and the role and impact of Congress on public policy, spoke to the diminishing role of moderate members of Congress -- and the Senate in particular -- and why members have no incentive to "work across the aisle."
Arenberg also spoke to his predictions for the 2018 midterm elections -- and whether or not he believes the "broken" Senate can be fixed.
