Bucktown’s Chef Faulkner Talks Being Named One of the Best Restaurants in U.S.

Chef Ashley Faulkner of Bucktown says the welcoming environment and what she describes as comfort food is what sets them apart as a popular new restaurant in Providence.

“I’d like to describe it as comfort food,” Faulkner says, “I think southern food is comfort food because my family is southern, so if I think about making myself feeling better, I’m going to eat some fried chicken, some collards, some biscuits, everything is homemade, made with love.”

The restaurant on the west side of Providence is earning praise for its fried chicken, oysters, and homemade buttermilk biscuits. The biscuits, Faulkner says, she’s been working on perfecting her whole life.

Faulkner and co-owner Adam Mir opened Bucktown in July of 2016 and were recently named one of Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants in America.

“It’s been such a blessing, it’s awesome,” Faulkner says, “couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Bucktown is located at 471 W Fountain Street in Providence.

