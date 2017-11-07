Brown Prof. Malle Discusses Effort to Create Smart, Cuddly Robotics for Seniors
Tuesday, November 07, 2017
GoLocal LIVE, Business Monday
VIDEO
Brown Prof. Malle
Professor Bertrand Malle of Brown University -- lead investigator on the project, dubbed ARIES (Affordable Robotic Intelligence for Elderly Support), will add artificial intelligence capabilities to Hasbro’s current Joy for All Companion Pets. On GoLocal LIVE Malle discusses the collaborative project between Brown and Hasbro and how the effort could have an important impact on seniors and their quality of lives.
The Hasbro products are animatronic dogs and cats designed to provide interactive companionship, comfort, and joy for older adults. The research team’s goal is to develop additional capabilities for the ARIES companions to help older adults with simple tasks that could include help in finding lost objects, medication reminders or other tasks that sometimes become challenging, especially those who may have mild dementia.
The work by Malle and his team is supported by a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation and will be led by Brown’s Humanity-Centered Robotics Initiative (HCRI), a group of computer and social science researchers who explore the societal opportunities and challenges presented by robotics. The team hopes to complete a prototype and test it with target users by the end of the three project years. But, the implication is that the effort could be applicable to a range of additional applications.
