Brown AD Hayes Talks College Basketball, Crew as a National Power and More

Brown University Athletic Director Jack Hayes joined GoLocal LIVE and discussed the young emerging talent on the Brown Men’s Basketball team and what it will take for that team to find its way to the NCAA tournament in the future.

Hayes, a Providence College graduate, discussed the excitement that colleges enjoy with the success of its student-athletes.

At Brown, both men’s lacrosse and both men’s and women’s rowing have been national powers in recent history. Men’s lacrosse played in the Final Four two years ago and had the Player-of-the-Year Dylan Molloy. Crew has won the National Championship in the past few years.

Hayes oversees the third most Division I athletic programs in the country.

