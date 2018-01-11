Brookings’ West on “The Future of Work” - the Implications on Robots on Workers

Darrell West, Vice president and Director of Governance Studies at Brookings, appeared on GoLocal LIVE to discuss his upcoming book, "The Future of Work: Robots, AI, and Automation," due out in May.

West says the impact of technology like robots on workers will be felt in the next few years.

"Society needs to rethink the concept of jobs, reconfigure the social contract, move toward a system of lifetime learning, and develop a new kind of politics that can deal with economic dislocations," said Brookings of West's latest book. "With the U.S. governance system in shambles because of political polarization and hyper-partisanship, dealing creatively with the transition to a fully digital economy will vex political leaders and complicate the adoption of remedies that could ease the transition pain."

The book explores complex issues, "If companies need fewer workers due to automation and robotics, what happens to those who once held those jobs and don’t have the skills for new jobs? And since many social benefits are delivered through jobs, how are people outside the workforce for a lengthy period of time going to earn a living and get health care and social benefits?