Broadway News With The Broadway Blog’s Wexler on LIVE

In our November edition of Broadway News with Matthew Wexler, The Broadway Blog’s Editor gets us caught up with two Broadway Stars’ current projects, some new shows to check out, and a preview of Broadway performances at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

TONY Award winner, Lea Salonga, most famous for originating the role of Kim in Miss Saigon, will be appearing in Once on This Island, opening December 3, and American Idol Alum and TONY award nominee, Constantine Maroulis (who appeared on LIVE in September, check out the interview HERE) will be appearing in new Off-Broadway musical: Bull Dozer: The Ballad of Robert Music opening November 25.

If you’re looking for other notable shows to check out, Junk, currently running at Lincoln Center, features Steven Pasquale (Bridges of Madison County) as a corrupt financier selling junk bonds in the 80’s, and a new musical based on the Nickelodeon cartoon, SpongeBob Squarepants opens December 4.

At this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Broadway performances will include Dear Evan Hansen; Once On This Island; Anastasia: SpongeBob SquarePants; Radio City Rockettes; Waitress; and Come From Away



