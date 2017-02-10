Molly O’Brien: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI

O'Brien, who may be Rhode Island's most-liked TV broadcast journalist, is poised for some big moves in 2017.

She was most recently at WJAR Channel 10, where she was the incredibly popular traffic, technology, and social media reporter. Chances are, you checked in and got a traffic report from O’Brien more than once.

The television newswoman, who got her degree in broadcast journalism (Summa Cum Laude) from Arizona State University, got start as a weather and anchor traffic at KVEW in Washington, followed by work as a morning show host and general assignment reporter for KBMT in Texas, before landing in Rhode Island in 2012, where she got “Best Traffic Reporter” in RI Monthly in 2012 and “Best Morning Personality” in 2014.

O’Brien’s work as an animal rescue advocate has won over even more fans, if that’s at all possible. She’s one of the hardest-working, best-liked media personalities in the market. And 2017 could be her biggest year yet.