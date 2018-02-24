Welcome! Login | Register

Born Again Vintage Designer Artise Shows “Ivory Tower” Collection On LIVE

Saturday, February 24, 2018

Bridgett Artise

On LIVE, Born Again Vintage designer Bridgett Artise showcased a few pieces from her newest sustainable collection “Ivory Tower” as she was in Providence for STYLEWEEK Northeast Season 14.

Artise says every piece in the collection is unique and she wants to bring sustainability and up-cycling to the forefront of fashion, all while keeping garments out of the landfill.

Designing clothing isn’t her only creative outlet, Artise authored “Born Again Vintage: 25 ways to deconstruct, reinvent and recycle your wardrobe” and recently completed “27 Dresses” her second book.   

She’s also a professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and is working on an app for her business.

 

:!