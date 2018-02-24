Born Again Vintage Designer Artise Shows “Ivory Tower” Collection On LIVE
Saturday, February 24, 2018
Artise says every piece in the collection is unique and she wants to bring sustainability and up-cycling to the forefront of fashion, all while keeping garments out of the landfill.
Designing clothing isn’t her only creative outlet, Artise authored “Born Again Vintage: 25 ways to deconstruct, reinvent and recycle your wardrobe” and recently completed “27 Dresses” her second book.
She’s also a professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and is working on an app for her business.
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 23, 2018
February 23
Dayton vs #18 URI at The Ryan Center
The URI Rams are back at the Ryan Center after a two-game road trip to host Dayton on Friday night.
URI is 22-4 overall on the season and 14-1 in the A-10. They have already clinched a share of the A-10 Regular Season Championship.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
February 23
Wonder Wings & Wander Wands at Roger Williams Park Botanical Center
Help your inner child find their inner wonder by creating magical wings and wands that inspire the imagination wander.
This enchanting children's studio is presented by Trinity Rep Costume Designer Kerry Delagarza.
The event goes from 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.
February 23
Duets at ArtProv Gallery
ArtProv Gallery's newest exhibit, "Duets," offers intimate insights into great artistic partnerships.
“Duets” features works by three couples who serve as each other’s muse: Mara Metcalf and Maria Napolitano, Shari Weschler Rubeck and Christian Rubeck, and Ana Flores and Gabriel Warren.
The exhibition is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
February 24
StyleWeek 2018 at Rhode Island Convention Center
If you haven't made it to a StyleWeek event yet this week, Saturday is your final chance.
StyleWeek is a biannual fashion week focused on the business of fashion, StyleWeek is a professional production which includes formal fashion runway shows and is one of the regional fashion weeks that has been visited by the CFDA.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m.
February 24
2018 French Film Festival at Cable Car Cinema
The Department of French Studies at Brown University in partnership with the Cable Car Cinema present the 2018 French Film Festival.
February 24
The Low Anthem at Columbus Theatre
The Columbus Cooperative presents The Low Anthem. All ages.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
February 25
Newport Winter Festival
Sunday is the final day of the Newport Winter Festival.
The festival features more than 150 events, offering a unique winter experience combining food, festivities, music, and fun for all ages.
Highlighted events include the Children’s Fair, Chili Cook-Off, Princess Party and exciting, fun concerts by the Jimmy Buffett tribute band, Changes in Latitudes and more.
February 25
Providence Flea Winter & Spring Markets at Hope High School
Check out a bunch of new and returning vintage vendors, artisans, makers, plus the city's favorite hot food & coffee trucks, community nonprofits and live music.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
February 25
9th Annual Providence Children's Film Festival
The 9th annual Providence Children’s Film Festival is at main venues within walking distance of downtown Providence and at satellite venues across Rhode Island, with over ten days of screenings, filmmaking workshops, and conversations and activities that help deepen the film-watching experience.
February 25
Xylouris White at Columbus Theatre
The Columbus Cooperative presents Xylouris White. All ages.
Touring in support of 'Mother,' the third album from the pairing of George Xylouris (voice, lute) and Jim White (percussion).
