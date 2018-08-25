Bombing Survivor on “Perfect Strangers: Friendship, Strength, & Recovery after Boston’s Worst Day”

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Roseann Sdoia-Materia joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE where she spoke to her book, "Perfect Strangers: Friendship, Strength, and Recovery after Boston's Worst Day;" her public speaking and recovery process, and how she's considering penning an "Amputation for Dummies" manual as her next literary effort.

“This is a story about my favorite day in my favorite city in the world, and how in an instant, that day went from being pure celebration to desperate survival," says Sdoia of "Perfect Strangers". "And for those of us that made it off the sidewalk that horrific day, and those who made sure we did, this book is about taking back our favorite day, while never forgetting those who were lost.”

Sdoia-Materia, a motivational speaker, will be at the Barnes & Noble in Newport on August 29 for a book signing and Robostrong presentation. She will also be at the RISE Women's Leadership Conference at the Rhode Island Convention Center on September 20.

For more information on Sdoia-Materia, click here.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.