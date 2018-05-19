Blueprint 5’s Fortier Talks Men’s Summer Fashion Trends and Custom Suits

Jim Fortier, the owner of the upscale and cool men’s clothier Blueprint 5, hosted GoLocal LIVE at his East Greenwich store.

Fortier and GoLocal’s Kate Nagle talked the complete gamut of men’s fashion and trends — everything from hot summer trends to how to take casual pants and dress them up.

Fortier, who opened Blueprint 5 four years ago says he is seeing tremendous growth in custom men’s clothing, especially custom suits.

What is the shop about, "Elegant and sophisticated fabrics are available for custom suits, sports coats, and trousers. Italian sportswear exclusive to his shop line the walls and fill the shelves. The shop is clearly not about what a man needs for his wardrobe...but what he wants to put on his body and add to his lifestyle."

