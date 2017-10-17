Biologists At Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Research Seaweed As Source of Fuel

Researchers at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution were awarded $5.7 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy for two projects researching and advancing seaweed for biofuels.

The grants are from Macroalgae Research Inspiring Novel Energy Resources (MARINER) Program, and biologist Scott Lindell says they will work to develop technology for the mass production of seaweed, namely sugar kelp, for biofuels and bio-based chemicals.

“Seaweed farming avoids the growing competition for fertile land, energy-intensive fertilizers, and freshwater resources associated with traditional agriculture," says Lindell, a research specialist.

The three-year project starts in January of 2018.

