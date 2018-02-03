Biggs & Gonzalez Sing Patriots Parody Smash Hit “Amen-Dola” On LIVE

Singer-songwriter Ian Biggs and singer Sarah Gonzalez perform the hit Patriots parody song “Amen-Dola” on GoLocal LIVE before Super Bowl LLII.

It’s not their first time singing a hit Patriots parody tune, the two also sang comedian Ian Cunningham’s parody song “Brady Pull Me Closer” which they also performed on LIVE.

Biggs, originally from Boston says he’s a “die-hard Patriots fan” so it’s been a great experience. Gonzalez says it's been “a wild ride” dealing with all of the buzz generated from the songs.

While you might know him from these parody videos, Biggs has a versatile background in music. He has toured with pop acts such as Jessy McCartney and Katy Tiz.

He’s has shared the stage with a range of acts including Neon Trees, Capital Cities, Betty Who, The Misfits, Young Rising Sons and Circa Survive.





Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.