BIF’s Kaplan Talks CVS Acquisition of Aetna, Better to Be the Disruptor

Saul Kaplan joins GoLocal LIVE to discuss the merger between CVS and Aetna. Kaplan says the move by CVS is a great example of a business taking control of its own fate -- it is better to be the disruptor than be disrupted. The proposed deal between CVS and Aetna is one of the biggest in business history.

Kaplan heads Business Innovation Factory and is a leading expert on business innovation strategies.

Related Slideshow: Newport’s Newest Businesses - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.