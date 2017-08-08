BIF’s Kaplan Says Deepwater Wind is an Example of RI Taking Advantage of Its Size

"Mr. Innovation" Saul Kaplan of Business Innovation Factory joined Josh Fenton on "Business Monday" to discuss the innovation being driven by Deepwater Wind . The latest announcement by the RI-based offshore wind project is an example of Rhode Island taking advantage of its size to lead innovation.

Deepwater has announced it is partnering with Elon Musk to develop superior battery storage.

Kaplan also made an announcement about a big addition to the BIF Summit lineup. The Summit is rated by Inc. Magazine as the second-best business meeting in America. GoLocal will be live streaming the Summit all day and both days -- September 13 and 14.

