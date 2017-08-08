BIF’s Kaplan Says Deepwater Wind is an Example of RI Taking Advantage of Its Size
Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Deepwater has announced it is partnering with Elon Musk to develop superior battery storage.
Kaplan also made an announcement about a big addition to the BIF Summit lineup. The Summit is rated by Inc. Magazine as the second-best business meeting in America. GoLocal will be live streaming the Summit all day and both days -- September 13 and 14.
