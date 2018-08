Hometown Poke’s Brady & Ting Talk Prov’s First Poke Experience

Best friends and owners of local food truck Hometown Poke , Becca Brady, and Tiffany Ting talk about Providence’s first poke experience.

The Hawaiian style dishes are creating a buzz around the state wherever their truck pulls up. “Think of it like sushi in a bowl. Sashimi style fish, cooked shrimp or chicken and vegan options tossed with fresh vegetables and flavor-forward sauces on a bed of rice or salad greens”

Brady and Ting talk about the opening of their first storefront coming this fall, after experiencing such a positive response from the community.

Find out where the truck is popping up in the meantime, by following on Instagram at @hometownpoke.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.