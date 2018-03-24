Banjo Player Kate Mick Performs In The Alex and Ani Lounge

When a guitar feels too bulky and a mandolin feels too tiny, Rhode Island musician K ate Mick says a banjo feels just right.

With musical influences coming from obscure 70's rock, 90's grunge and 00's depressive indie rock, Mick taught herself how to play intimate, slightly sweet, dark and evocative banjo songs.

"In a world that seems to need more real-life experiences rather than 'screen life' experiences, I am more than happy to provide that entertainment,” Mick says, “it just so happens to be my therapy of choice as well."

She performed three original songs in The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE— Stop Looking, Take, Shake, and Make Me and Undertow.

Mick recorded her first album "Undertow" in December of 2016 at The Galactic Theatre in Warren, RI. She is constantly writing new, original songs and hopes to record a new album later in 2018. She’s also a member of the Providence-based band, The Swampbirds.

Her next show is at The Collaborative, 498 Main Street, Warren, RI on April 7.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.