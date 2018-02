Award-Winning PC Professor Olszewski Talks About “The Diet-Heart Debates” on LIVE

Dr. Todd Olszewski of Providence College who won the Journal of the History of Medicine and Allied Sciences' 13th Annual Stanley Jackson Award for Best Paper in Past Three Years, spoke to his research which led to his findings in "The Causal Conundrum: The Diet-Heart Debates and the Management of Uncertainty in American Medicine."

Olszewski, who is is an assistant professor of health policy at PC and an expert in the history of medicine, spoke to how the article examined the history of debates regarding the credibility of the diet-heart hypothesis, which proposed that diet was linked to coronary artery disease. Starting in the 1950s, physicians and researchers began to debate whether and how diet caused heart disease.

Although the general public began embracing “heart-healthy” diets as early as the 1960s, the scientific debate continued for several decades until health policymakers officially endorsed the hypothesis in the 1980s.



