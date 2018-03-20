Are Traffic Cameras the New Regressive Car Tax? Sasse on Business Monday on LIVE

Gary Sasse, head of the Hassenfeld Institute at Bryant University, said that Providence’s new traffic camera program’s implementation appears to be more about revenue generation and less about public safety.

The impact is that the tickets — estimated to exceed 20,000 in the first three months at $95 per ticket is de facto a tax for driving in Providence. The implications have a negative impact on Providence drivers and another reason beyond parking meters to dissuade visitors to come to Providence.

Sasse, “The Money Man” joins GoLocal LIVE each Monday on Business Monday.

