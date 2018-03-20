Welcome! Login | Register

Are Traffic Cameras the New Regressive Car Tax? Sasse on Business Monday on LIVE

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Gary Sasse, head of the Hassenfeld Institute at Bryant University, said that Providence’s new traffic camera program’s implementation appears to be more about revenue generation and less about public safety.

The impact is that the tickets — estimated to exceed 20,000 in the first three months at $95 per ticket is de facto a tax for driving in Providence. The implications have a negative impact on Providence drivers and another reason beyond parking meters to dissuade visitors to come to Providence.

Photo credits: Anthony Sionni

Prev Next

Charles Street

Prev Next

Charles Street

Prev Next

Daniel Avenue

Prev Next

Daniel Avenue

Prev Next

Mt. Pleasant Avenue

Prev Next

Peace Steet

Prev Next

Thurbers Avenue

 
 

