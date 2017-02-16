Anthony Maione Discussed the Impact of Ten Years of 211 on GoLocal LIVE
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Anthony Maione of the United Way of Rhode Island visits with GoLocal LIVE to discuss the impact of the 2-1-1 over the past ten years. The system has transformed how Rhode Islanders seek help to complex financial, health, and service issues. United Way answered over 200,000 requests for help in 2016 by providing a human connection to people who need assistance with childcare, food, housing, and everything in between.
The organization is recognizing the importance of the work on March 2, 2017.
2-1-1 Day Recognition @Rhode Island State House
3:30-4 pm
2-1-1 Celebrates! @ Bravo Brassiere, Providence
5:30-7:30 pm
Learn more HERE.
