Abbey Grill’s Lombardi Talks Future Building Renovations on LIVE’s The Taste

Abbey Grill owner Andrew Lombardi joined GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste on Wednesday.

Lombardi talked with host Rick Simone about the uniqueness and history of the buildings that house the Grill with ties to Lizzie Borden.

In the near future, Lombardi plans to renovate the old church building into a larger event venue.

The Abbey Grill is located at 100 Rock St. in Fall River.

