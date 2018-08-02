Unleashing the Power of Inclusion: Ranglin on RI Black Business Association’s Upcoming Gala

Rhode Island Black Business Association President Lisa Ranglin joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE, to talk about RIBBA's 7th Annual Awards Gala taking place on October 5.

"The organization just celebrated its 7th year. We're focused on closing the gap as it relates to creating more equity -- ensuring people of color have direct access to opportunities, whether from a small business owners perspective, in ensuring their access to loans and contracts," said Ranglin.

"Looking at it from a personal side, you might not be a business owner, but you may be a professional coming out of college -- we want to ensure our young people are staying here when they do get their degree," added Ranglin.

Ranglin spoke to what she feels has been the progress of RIBBA since its inception, and what more needs to be done.

"As a whole we're making steps do we still have work to do, which requires all of us to work collectively, looking at communities of color as an asset, not a liability," said Ranglin.

GoLocal CEO Josh Fenton and News Editor Kate Nagle are co-chairs of the Awards Gala.

Ranglin, who noted that early bird ticket specials are available through the month of August, said she is expecting over 500 people at the event.

For more information on the event, including tickets, click HERE.

