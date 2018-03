“This is a Cluster” Warns Doctor of Mold & Bird Pathogens Detected at Brady Sullivan Mill

Dr. David Miller, Medical Director of Northeast Medical Research Associations (NEMRA) appeared on GoLocal LIVE where he spoke to the more than twenty patients he has seen with symptoms they say stem from exposure at developer Brady Sullivan's property in Coventry.

As GoLocal reported, controversial New England mega-developer Brady Sullivan was hit with dozens of additional lawsuits in Rhode Island Superior Court after Brady Sullivan was initially sued for $60 million for allegedly adversely impacting the health of one of its tenants has received millions in Rhode Island tax credits according to a GoLocal review.

Over the past few years, Brady Sullivan has faced numerous enforcement actions and lawsuits in Massachusetts and New Hampshire tied to environmental issues.

Miller is an expert in health conditions stemming from conditions of old mill buildings in New England. He told GoLocal that he advises residents that living where they are currently is not an option, if mold and bird droppings are in fact causing their adverse health reactions.



