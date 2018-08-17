Szekely of Liv & Lov Jewelry Shows Latest Designs on GoLocal LIVE

Local Jewelry designer Dora Szekely of Liv & Lov Jewelry joined GoLocal LIVE’s Chelsea Guay to discuss ethical and ecological jewelry making practices and current trends. “I think in a lot of ways, jewelry has the ability to change things for the better in an incredible way” said Szekely. "I would love to know the name of every single person who touched your piece from the metal to the gemstones."

Liv & Lov is Dora’s personal motto. Liv: Go for it! Follow your dreams & Lov: Do so with compassion for others and the environment. It is a sentiment she strives to follow and encourages others to as well.

Much of the discussion on GoLocal LIVE - WATCH ABOVE - was about sustainable practices, Szekely’s experience traveling into the mines of Cambodia and sourcing environmentally and sustainable gemstones.

Shop her latest collection or request a custom design from a sustainably sourced gemstone online at www.livandlov.com

