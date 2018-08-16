Sydney Providence’s Doomany Joins Afonso on GoLocal LIVE to Discuss Its Expansion

One of the great additions to Providence has been the addition of Sydney — the restaurant located new Waterplace Park just steps away from the train station.

Sydney’s manager Catherine Doomay joined GoLocal LIVE’s Laura Afonso to discuss the success of the first location and the company's expansion.

Sydney will be opening a new location in Garden City in Cranston.

Doomay says the new location will be a little different — a new menu and will be open later — until 9 or 10 PM.

But, much of the discussion on GoLocal LIVE - WATCH ABOVE - was about avocados and the amazing creations Sydney offers and how many avocados they go through daily.

“Sydney is where Australian inspiration meets local ingredients and a passion for quality. we are an all-day café distinguished by easygoing sophistication, finest-quality healthy ingredients, and cheerful service,” says the company.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.