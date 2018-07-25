Summer Fun Beyond the Beach with the Southern RI Chamber of Commerce

While tourists flock to the Ocean State every summer for the beaches, the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce wants to remind visitors and residents that there is always more to see.

Elizabeth Berman, the Chamber’s Executive Director, joined GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to share some of the many fun events happening throughout the area.

The Chamber is made up of various member businesses and organizations, including restaurants, local stores, and galleries. Any business looking to join the organization is welcome, and can easily do so by contacting the Chamber.

No matter what you’re looking to do, Berman recommends using the Chamber’s website as a jumping-off point. There, you can find a calendar of community and chamber-sponsored events, including food truck nights, festivals, and so much more.

Once summer has passed and the tourist crowds are gone, Berman encourages locals to learn more about the area.

“September is for the locals,” Berman said. “We encourage people to be a tourist in their own town.”

Two major events are the annual Charlestown Seafood Festival and the Rhythm and Roots festival, both of which happen at Ningret Park in Charlestown. The Seafood festival takes place during the first weekend of August, while Rhythm and Roots is Labor Day weekend.

Other events include the Narragansett Calamari Festival happening down by Narragansett Beach in September, and ribbon cuttings for Benny’s Clam Shack and Dad’s Deli and Ice Cream.

Every October, the Chamber sponsors one of its biggest events of the year, the Taste of Southern Rhode Island. Dozens of local restaurants and businesses come together at Clarks Farms in Matunuck during the two-night event, allowing attendees to sample everything the area has to offer. Berman encourages those interested in attending the event to buy tickets ahead of time, as it sells out in advance every year.

--

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.