Sasse Says UHIP One of Rhode Island Government’s Most Costly Failures

Gary Sasse, the head of the Hassenfeld Institue at Bryant University says that the UHIP program's cost overrun is creating one of the greatest governmental failures in state history. Sasse is a former Director of Administration for the State of Rhode Island.

The UHIP program originally began under Governor Lincoln Chafee with a price tag of $119 million, but the project was expanded by Governor Gina Raimondo to a $246 million cost. Since that expansion, the price has ballooned to now, more than $647 million.

