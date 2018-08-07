Sasse Says UHIP One of Rhode Island Government’s Most Costly Failures
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
The UHIP program originally began under Governor Lincoln Chafee with a price tag of $119 million, but the project was expanded by Governor Gina Raimondo to a $246 million cost. Since that expansion, the price has ballooned to now, more than $647 million.
