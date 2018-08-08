RI Food Fights’ Nellis Reveals July’s Winners on LIVE

Rhode Island Food Fights’ Jim Nellis revealed the winner of July’s Iced Coffee Summer Celebration Tuesday afternoon on GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center.

Taking home top honors for Audience Favorite for the second year in a row: The Nitro Cart. Meanwhile, Borealis Coffee Roasters came in first for the Judge’s Award.

For this year’s iced coffee showdown, participants had the opportunity to sample iced coffee from 38 local venues over the course of the month. To take part in the event, participants simply purchase a coupon book in advance for $20.

If you missed out on July’s food fight, there are plenty more opportunities to take part in future events, including September’s first-ever search for Rhode Island’s best scoop shop. Other upcoming events include Lord of the Pies (searching for the best slice of pizza), December’s cookie battle, Lord of the Wings in January, and February’s donut showdown. Nellis says nearly every food fight sells out, so anyone looking to participate is encouraged to purchase their coupons right away.

Aside from promoting local businesses, Nellis says one of the best parts of RI Food Fights is encouraging Rhode Islanders to get out of their comfort zone and try restaurants they’ve never experienced.

“We have people going all over the state to places they wouldn’t have before, from Westerly to Lincoln,” Nellis said on LIVE. “And they make great gifts. We always see an uptick around Christmas, Father’s Day, and Mother’s Day.”

For more information about upcoming Food Fights and to purchase tickets to upcoming events, visit their website.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.