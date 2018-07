New Jewelry Brand Zaxie Pivots on Rhode Island Tradition — GoLocal LIVE

Stefanie Casinelli Taylor joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE to talk about the launch of Zaxie — a new Rhode Island jewelry endeavor with a long-standing tradition.

“Zaxie was just launched and born in April…after four years in the making, coming out as a sister company of Gennaro, Inc., which is a third generation family owned accessories business here in Rhode Island,” said Taylor. “The business was started by my grandfather.”

Taylor explained why Zaxie emerged from the traditional jewelry company.

“We saw a shift in the market..and we realized it was time to pivot,” said Taylor. “We sat and brainstormed for a long time. Zaxie brings to life the beautiful product Gennaro has been proud of producing and shipping across America. Zaxie is about the jewelry and what we stand for — we are here to make every woman recognize and feel beautiful from the inside out.”

