LIVE: ‘There’s Something for Everyone’ at Floodfest 2018

Kyle Hardendorf joined GoLocal LIVE in studio to discuss this year’s Floodfest, a music festival in Foster featuring some of Rhode Island’s finest musicians.

The event will be held at Little Rhody Vasa Park on August 18, and promises to be a day filled with food, fun, and great local music.

“It’s a great way of showcasing Northwestern Rhode Island,” Hardendorf said. “We’ve been doing this for six years now and every year gets better.”

Eleven local bands will play from noon until 10 p.m., culminating with the final performance of the night by Steve Malec and the Electric Flood. Malec’s band has been part of the festival from the start and is the namesake for the event.

Several genres will be featured, including classic rock, jazz, and more.

Along with music, Hardendorf said there will be plenty of delicious food made to order by the park’s staff, and plenty of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. Admission is $20, and tickets can be purchased in advance online. Children under 12 get in for free, and doors open at 11 a.m.

“It’s a great event with something for everyone,” Hardendorf said. “You can even bring your dog, as long as they’re on a leash!”

