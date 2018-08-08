LIVE: Brown’s Werz Explains “Why You Eat What You Eat”

Smell is one of the most taken for granted senses, says Dr. Rachel Werz, a researcher at Brown and leading expert on the science of smell.

Werz’s new book, “Why You Eat What You Eat,” delves into how smell affects how we perceive and enjoy food.

“Taste is pretty much entirely comprised of smell,” Werz said on GoLocal LIVE. “Aside from the basics: sweet, sour, bitter, and salt, everything else comes from the scent.”

Werz used bacon as an example of smell’s important role in taste. Aside from the salty taste of the meat, everything else that makes bacon, bacon: the smell, the nuances of flavor, comes from its smell.

In addition, smells can have an emotional connection to our perception. Werz says that emotional responses of disgust are nearly identical to that of a bitter taste.

Smells also play an important role in memories, both in triggering old memories and forming new ones. Using a specific scent while studying for a test, for example, can help trigger the memories the next day by smelling it again on the day of the test.

“Why You Eat What You Eat” is Werz’s third book discussing her research and is available for purchase wherever books are sold.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.