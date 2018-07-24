Kaplan Says Driverless Cars, Bird Scooters and Shared Bikes are Just the Beginning

Saul Kaplan of Business Innovation Factory says the unannounced, chaotic, and unregulated arrival of the Bird Scooter is just one example of a range of disruptive innovations in transportation that will be rolled out in the near future.

Kaplan says how people move will be transformed as new companies roll out new models of transportation.

On Friday, the Bird Scooter showed up on Providence streets. It caught city officials by surprise. Boston Mayor said that if the company tries to deploy their scooters in Boston he will dump them in the tow yard.

According to Kaplan, the innovation is just beginning and it won’t always be pretty. Companies and concepts will come and go — it is the nature of innovation.

Kaplan’s BIF will be hosting their annual BIF Summit this coming September. The event is ranked as one of the top business meetings on innovation in the country.

