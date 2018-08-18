Jessica Ricci Star Jewelry Designer Joins GoLocal LIVE

World traveler and jewelry designer Jessica Ricci of Jessica Ricci Jewelry joined GoLocal LIVE’s Chelsea Guay to discuss her start in the jewelry industry and the connection of jewelry to the wearer.

“People do feel protected and loved by a piece of jewelry” said Ricci, “I found these objects that are very important people on some very basic levels….and I just thought that it was really important to use all those emotional states of these objects and rework them into jewelry to make that jewelry more important to the wearer”

Much of the discussion on GoLocal LIVE - WATCH ABOVE - was about Ricci’s process, local roots, and the beauty and the connection that wearing an original beautiful piece of jewelry brings.

Ricci’s Jewelry has been featured in Oprah Magazine, Lucky Magazine and on hit TV shows such as True Blood.

Shop her latest collection online at www.jessicariccijewelry.com

