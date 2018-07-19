Impact of Andy Warhol Foundation Grant on Providence College Galleries, on LIVE

Providence College Galleries Director and Curator Jamilee Lacy appeared on GoLocal LIVE to discuss the impact of being awarded a project grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation — and what it means for the school and community.

The $65,000 grant will support a yearlong exhibition series called “Beyond Bauhaus” that will launch in spring 2019.

“The Andy Warhol Foundation has a long reputation of supporting cutting-edge, newest research for exhibit and public exhibits related to the visual arts,” said Lacy, who said the application process took a year. “We think about who we want to work with and take on a topic with a new perspective, and how we’ll think about Andy Warhol’s legacy — how it relates to artists being well-paid and able to produce new work.”

According to PC, “this level of financial support recognizes the program’s impact and promising future under the direction of Lacy. The Andy Warhol Foundation grants are highly sought-after, and focus on serving the needs of artists by funding the institutions that support them.”

In Spring 2018, the Andy Warhol Foundation awarded over $3.5 million to 42 organizations to support scholarly exhibitions, events, publications and experimental programming. PC–G is one of five New England visual arts institutions—including the Alliance of Artists Communities (Providence, RI), deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum (Lincoln, MA) The Institute of Contemporary Art (Boston), MIT’s List Center for the Visual Arts (Cambridge, MA), and SPACE Gallery (Portland, ME)—to receive this prestigious grant.



