Co-owner and head chef at Great Northern BBQ Jimmy James talks with Go Local Host Laura Afonso about taking the expansion of his food truck business. Moving into the West End of Providence at 9 Parade Street, James speaks of an expanded menu and enhanced dining experience.

Creative dishes such as pulled pork in a cone and spaghetti mac n’ cheese are to best expected on the menu, along with all of the traditional smoked and grilled meats. James describes his approach to BBQ as a compilation of various backgrounds “Every culture has a slow cooked meat. There’s Southern American styles, Asian and Korean barbeque, Israeli and Hawaiian pig roasts. I bring it all together and pick what I like.”

James projects the doors to the new shop to open within the next few weeks, but notes that the truck will continue operating the parking lot of 9 Parade Street in the meantime. Follow James and his progress on Instagram and Facebook at @greatnorthernbbqco for updates on when the storefront will be opening.

