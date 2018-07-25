Girl Scouts Appeals to New Generation Through Focus on Science & Technology

Girl Scouts is paving the way for the next generation of scientists and female leaders through redesigned programs focusing on STEM fields and innovation.

Pam Hyland, CEO of Girls Scouts of Southeastern New England, joined GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to discuss how the council pushes to stay relevant in an ever-changing world.

“Girl Scouts has always been by girls, for girls,” Hyland said. “The seeds of leadership are planted young. So many businesswomen say they got their start in entrepreneurship through cookie sales.”

To keep up with the times, the council is always innovating. Dozens of new badges have been introduced that encourage girls to explore up-and-coming skills and careers like engineering, coding, and other STEM-related fields, fostering interest young in traditionally male-dominated careers.

Troop leaders are encouraged to shape their activities around issues and topics their girls find most interesting. Girl Scout programs allow girls the opportunity to travel the country and the world. Most importantly, Hyland says, Girl Scouts gives girls the chance to learn and develop new skills in a supportive environment.

Several months ago, the Boys Scouts of America caused some controversy by announcing they would open their ranks to girls as well. Hyland says that while each girl must make a decision for herself of what is the best path for her, she believes co-ed scouting is not the best way to encourage girls to develop leadership skills.

“Girls generally have a tendency to raise their hands to ask questions, and hang back more than boys do,” Hyland said. “If I believed there was no longer a need for girls-only scouting, I’d call for us to disband.”

Summer is high time for Girl Scout camping, with camps across Southeastern New England giving girls the chance to experience the outdoors through swimming, hiking, boating, and so much more, as well as challenging themselves on the high ropes course at Camp Hoffman. In 2021, Hoffman will celebrate its centennial, with all alumnae of the camp invited to come back to take part in the festivities.

Above all, Hyland says it’s important for women who were Girl Scouts to show girls that scouting can be cool. When businesswomen and leaders of the community talk about all the good scouting has done for them, girls are more encouraged to stay involved as they get older. The Women of Distinction Awards, scheduled for October, honors such women. Every year, female leaders (and most often former Girl Scouts) are honored for their achievements.

For more information on what’s happening at GSSNE or to sign up for the 2018 Women of Distinction Awards event, visit the council’s website.

