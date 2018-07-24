Garland’s Pens Proves Innovation Can Never Stop
Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Rick Bennet, the CEO of Garland Industries, joined GoLocal’s Business Monday’s Small Biz segment and talked about building and transforming a historical brand. Garland Writing Instruments, formerly Lew Manufacturing Co., was founded in 1927 by Louis Lanoie, but is now being transformed under the leader of Bennet.
Companies like AT Cross, Quill and Garland — all Rhode Island pen companies — for decades dominated the fine pen industry. The legacy of the industry in RI goes back to AT Cross' founding in 1846.
Garland looks to be launching a number of new initiatives in late 2018 and early 2019, according to Bennet.
Today. Garland focuses primarily on the Advertising Specialty Industry. The company worked in concert with Commerce RI’s small business assistance program for both technical and financial support via Business Development Corporation.
This weekly featured is a joint partnership between RI Commerce and GoLocalProv -- it is sponsored content.
Related Articles
- Monday on LIVE: John Carter Brown Library’s Safier & Business Monday
- Monday on LIVE: USA Bobsledder Weinstock and Business Monday Kumar, DiBiase & Sasse
- Monday on LIVE: RDW’s Bellini, Newport Vineyards, & Business Monday
- Sasse Overviews Federal Tax Reform Package on GoLocal LIVE’s Business Monday
- Journalist Dan Gillmor, Photographer Traer Scott & Business Monday on LIVE
- Rhode Island Composer Eric Nathan and Business Monday on LIVE
- Welcome to Business Monday: BankRIBizHub & GoLocalProv Partnership
- BIF’s Kaplan on GoLocal LIVE’s Business Monday Looks at Uber’s Controversial CEO
- Business Monday on Golocal LIVE Features Discussion of RI Budget and Amazon-Whole Foods Deal
- Pryor Says RI’s Economy is in High Gear on GoLocal LIVE’s Business Monday
- Kaplan Discusses Amazon, CVS and Uber on Business Monday on LIVE
- Monday on LIVE: Foolproof’s Garrison, Blueprint 5’s Fortier, & Business Monday
- Monday LIVE: Allysen Callery Performs, Journalist Crouse, Nutritionist Hirshberg & Business Monday
- Beliveau Previews New Furniture Exchange on GoLocal LIVE’s Business Monday
- Monday on LIVE: Leland Baker Trio Performs, Athenæum’s Burriesci & Business Monday
- Hassett Talks About Empowering Future Leaders in RI on Business Monday
- Are Traffic Cameras the New Regressive Car Tax? Sasse on Business Monday on LIVE
- RI Foundation’s Steinberg Talks RITogether Initiative on Business Monday
- Monday on LIVE: Country Artist Lamantia, Decider’s Zalben & Business Monday
- Monday on LIVE: Film Critic Randolph, Soloist Tomlinson & Business Monday
- Monday on LIVE: Decider’s Zalben, Cybersecurity Expert Freedman & Business Monday
- Monday on LIVE: Vassar’s Prof. Mills, Special Olympics RI’s Powers & Business Monday
- Monday on LIVE: Newport Historical Society’s Taylor, K-9 Trainer Sgt. Zarrella & Business Monday
- Business Monday: BIF’s Kaplan Talks About Innovation and Disruption