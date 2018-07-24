Garland’s Pens Proves Innovation Can Never Stop

Rhode Island has been a hub for the manufacturing of fine writing instruments for more than a century.

Rick Bennet, the CEO of Garland Industries, joined GoLocal’s Business Monday’s Small Biz segment and talked about building and transforming a historical brand. Garland Writing Instruments, formerly Lew Manufacturing Co., was founded in 1927 by Louis Lanoie, but is now being transformed under the leader of Bennet.

Companies like AT Cross, Quill and Garland — all Rhode Island pen companies — for decades dominated the fine pen industry. The legacy of the industry in RI goes back to AT Cross' founding in 1846.

Garland looks to be launching a number of new initiatives in late 2018 and early 2019, according to Bennet.

Today. Garland focuses primarily on the Advertising Specialty Industry. The company worked in concert with Commerce RI’s small business assistance program for both technical and financial support via Business Development Corporation.

