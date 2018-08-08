Foolproof Brewing Company’s Garrison Talks Augtoberfest and Beer Trends on LIVE

Nick Garrison with Foolproof Brewing Company appeared on GoLocal LIVE where he spoke to the latest developments at the Pawtucket brewery -- and the 6th annual Augtoberfest taking place this Saturday.

The event, which will be held at the brewery on 241 Grotto Avenue, is hosted in partnership with the Pawtucket Foundation and features live music, food trucks Citizen Wing & The Burgundian, inflatable slip and slide, games, competitions, and beer. The event is a 21+.

For more information, go here.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.