Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Foolproof Brewing Company’s Garrison Talks Augtoberfest and Beer Trends on LIVE

Wednesday, August 08, 2018

GoLocal LIVE

 

Nick Garrison

Nick Garrison with Foolproof Brewing Company appeared on GoLocal LIVE where he spoke to the latest developments at the Pawtucket brewery -- and the 6th annual Augtoberfest taking place this Saturday.

The event, which will be held at the brewery on 241 Grotto Avenue, is hosted in partnership with the Pawtucket Foundation and features live music, food trucks Citizen Wing & The Burgundian, inflatable slip and slide, games, competitions, and beer.  The event is a 21+.

For more information, go here. 

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!