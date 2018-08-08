Foolproof Brewing Company’s Garrison Talks Augtoberfest and Beer Trends on LIVE
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
The event, which will be held at the brewery on 241 Grotto Avenue, is hosted in partnership with the Pawtucket Foundation and features live music, food trucks Citizen Wing & The Burgundian, inflatable slip and slide, games, competitions, and beer. The event is a 21+.
For more information, go here.
