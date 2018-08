Feast Sandwich Co.‘s Sepulveda Talks Burgers on LIVE

Co-owner/chef at Feast Sandwich Co. John Sepulveda meets with Go Local Prov’s Laura Afonso to talk about their award winner burgers. Located at 431 Main Street in East Greenwich, Feast has created a buzz in the short two years since their opening, with customers seeking out their giant burgers, wraps, sandwiches, and their signature jumbo pickles.

Chef John Sepulveda and Chef Mitchell Waterman are always looking to add fun and creative items to the menu. “We have a philosophy that nothing is too crazy until it hits your mouth, and then you will know if you made a mistake or not. We start the process by asking ourselves what we want to eat, jumping outside of the box and never jumping back in.”

The sandwich shop plans to unveil a food truck for catering needs in the fall to accommodate parties of all sizes to bring their famous sandwiches and burgers directly to their customers. Sepulveda further discusses the restaurant's outdoor patio, crafter beer bar, live music and specials that can only be found on their Instagram, @feasteg.

