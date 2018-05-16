Momentum: Up

Allan Fung (R)

Wins:

Fung hit Raimondo hard on UHIP.

His campaign: "Raimondo's big screw up continues to hurt the most vulnerable and those who care for them. At last night's oversight hearings, we learned that the state remains so backlogged on long-term care applications that people are actually passing away before the state even gets to them. Virginia Burke, who advocates for long-term care facilities, said it bluntly, "The situation is not good," and testified that some aspects of the system were getting worse. As if that weren't bad enough, Raimondo's team continues to lose applications - just as they twice did for Mayor Fung's father, and attribute scanned documents to wrong cases, situations that fellow Democratic Representative Jason Knight called "a lack of competency and a lack of professionalism."

Losses:

Raimondo fired back on Fung's lack of support for rebuilding RI schools.

Raimondo hit Fung on failing to support the funding to improve schools across the state. “While Cranston families send their children to dangerously neglected schools that fail to keep students and teachers safe, warm and dry, Mayor Allan Fung patted himself on the back yesterday in a statement from his campaign to the Providence Journal for approving a minimal level of school repairs during his years as Mayor. In the same statement, Fung opposed Governor Raimondo’s plan to make a once-in-a-generation, $1 billion statewide investment to fix Rhode Island’s schools."

Cranston public school officials and families are pleading for additional funding for school repairs, with School Superintendent Jeannine Nota remarking at a recent hearing on the hypocrisy of claiming the city is providing enough funding for students and teachers “when there’s only two outlets in a classroom.” At the same meeting, School Committee Chairwoman Janice Ruggieri called out Fung for tweeting that “strong public schools are the bedrock of strong communities” when, in her 10 years on the school committee Cranston’s schools have only received about 24 percent of the funding they’ve requested.

X-Factor: Scored points with calling out Raimondo on UHIP, but needs to be careful. Independent voting women want better schools.