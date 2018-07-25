DeRobbio Questions City of Providence Leadership in Lifespan-UNAP Battle, on LIVE

Providence Democratic Mayoral candidate Bob DeDobbio appeared on GoLocal LIVE where he spoke to attending the first day of the UNAP strike at Rhode Island Hospital, and talking with the nurses and healthcare professionals -- and called out what he said was the lack of leadership represented by the City of Providence.

"Part of my family work [at Rhode Island Hospital] -- they were torn between what to do," said DeRobbio. "With the size of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro and other neighboring hospitals in Lifespan chain, I definitely think that the leadership within the city should have had some representation there -- at the state level too."

"There has to be something that brings the two sides together and stop the impasse," said DeRobbio. "There are patients lives in danger and these people want to care for them."

